Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem at World Cup game

Some Tunisian fans whistled at the French national anthem when it was played before kickoff at the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France at the Education City stadium on Wednesday.

In 2008, supporters at the Stade de France whistled at "La Marseillaise" ahead of a friendly game between France and Tunisia, a former French colony which gained independence in 1956.

It led to an angry reaction from French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who summoned the French Football Federation to a meeting and demanded no more matches on French soil against the national teams of former colonies from North Africa.

It was effectively the last game on home soil for France against Algeria, Morocco or Tunisia.