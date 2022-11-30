    বাংলা

    Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem at World Cup game

    It leads to an angry reaction from French President Nicolas Sarkozy who summoned the French Football Federation to a meeting

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 03:50 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 03:50 PM

    Some Tunisian fans whistled at the French national anthem when it was played before kickoff at the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France at the Education City stadium on Wednesday. 

    In 2008, supporters at the Stade de France whistled at "La Marseillaise" ahead of a friendly game between France and Tunisia, a former French colony which gained independence in 1956. 

    It led to an angry reaction from French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who summoned the French Football Federation to a meeting and demanded no more matches on French soil against the national teams of former colonies from North Africa. 

    It was effectively the last game on home soil for France against Algeria, Morocco or Tunisia. 

    More than 700,000 Tunisians live in France, with about two thirds of them being dual nationals. 

    In 2001, Algeria fans jeered at the French anthem before a friendly game between the Maghreb side and France, who were leading 4-1 when supporters ran onto the pitch with about 15 left before the game was abandoned.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
    Tunisia lead France after halftime
    Khazri makes an unstoppable run and sends the ball in the back of the net to put the reigning champions behind
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu during the press conference
    Japan coach urges players to believe in themselves
    The Samurai Blue opened their campaign with a shock win over Germany but were upset in turn by Costa Rica in their second
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Denmark - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Denmark's Martin Braithwaite in action with France's Jules Kounde REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Australia holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime
    A draw would be enough for Australia to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Belgium Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Belgium's Timothy Castagne during the press conference
    We are not in crisis, Belgium say facing Croatia
    Ranked second in the world, Belgium prevailed 1-0 over Canada but were vastly outplayed and suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Morocco

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher