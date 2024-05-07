Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 08, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rain douses Sundarbans fire, ministry says

The site is wet enough and some places have become waterlogged, an official says

Rain douses Sundarbans fire

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 May 2024, 10:17 PM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 10:17 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Flights at Dhaka airport suspended for 3 hours on 3 days
Flights at Dhaka airport suspended for 3 hours on 3 days
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Read More
India's small shopping centres turning into ghost malls: Knight Frank
India's small shopping centres turning into ghost malls: Knight Frank
I promised I would come back: Hasina
I promised I would come back: Hasina
Brazil floods death toll rises to 90
Brazil floods death toll rises to 90
PDB owes electricity firms Tk 330bn
PDB owes electricity firms Tk 330bn
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More