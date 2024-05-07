Monir cleared as court rules he is legal owner of 8 kg of gold seized in RAB raid

The RAB tagged him as ‘Golden Monir’ after his arrest in a raid on his house in 2020

A Dhaka court has acquitted Monir Hossain, who was identified by the Rapid Action Battalion as ‘Golden Monir’ for his jewellery business, in a case started under the Special Powers Act.

The news of the verdict came on Tuesday after Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehsin Iftekhar on Sunday ruled that Monir is the legal owner of the 8 kg of gold seized during a RAB raid on his house in Badda in 2020.

Aminul Ghani Titto, the lawyer for Monir, said the court ordered the state to return to Monir Tk 10.9 million cash in local and foreign currencies along with the gold because Monir earned these through legal means.

The case was filed over the seizure of the gold and cash, but witnesses to the list of seized items told the court that police took their signatures on blank papers, not the so-called list, according to Aminul. The witnesses also testified that the items were not seized in their presence, he added.

“This is one of the most significant reasons behind the court’s decision to acquit my client,” said the lawyer.

Another reason for the acquittal is that the investigation officer showed 1.5 grams more gold than 10 kg mentioned in Monir’s income tax filings, Aminul said.

“During questioning, I said the 1.5 grams were made up by you (investigation officer). And there were anomalies in the time of the incident. The judge’s verdict is prudent.”

Public Prosecutor Md Mahbubur Rahman, who represented the state, said they would decide on an appeal after consulting higher authorities upon getting a copy of the verdict.

“But we haven’t got justice,” he added.

Besides the gold and cash, the RAB said it also seized foreign liquor, a pistol and several rounds of bullets during the raid on Nov 20, 2020.

The RAB said Monir had made a fortune as a “mafia boss” in the real estate business after starting his career as a trader of “gamchha”, or traditional towel and then switching to “gold smuggling”.

The RAB hinted at his involvement with the BNP as well.

Monir also has a car showroom named Car Selection on Pragati Sarani.

He had earlier been acquitted of an illegal arms case. The trial of Monir in a drugs case and an Anti-Corruption Commission case is ongoing while police are still investigating a money laundering case against him.