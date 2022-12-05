Brazil great Pele not under palliative care, daughter says

Brazil great Pele has not been moved to palliative care, one of his daughters said on Sunday, downplaying reports that he was in end-of-life care after the 82-year-old was hospitalised last week to re-evaluate his treatment as he battles colon cancer.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday that he was under palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.

Pele's doctors have not confirmed that information and his daughter, Flavia Nascimento, said the report was wide of the mark.