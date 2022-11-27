Magnificent Mbappe has France scoring records in his sights

Kylian Mbappe's meteoric rise showed no sign of stopping as the France forward sealed the holders' 2-1 win against Denmark to send them into the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday.

Mbappe, who will celebrate his 24th birthday two days after the Dec 18 final, took things into his own hands at the 974 Stadium with two goals after the break, even though he might have been a tad too selfish in the first half.

None of that mattered when he opened the scoring with a bouncing first-time finish from Theo Hernandez's cut-back after a one-two with the defender and even less so when he got the winner with his thigh off Antoine Griezmann's cross.