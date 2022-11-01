Whatever we do won't be enough, says Henderson on Qatar protests

Henderson has been a firm supporter of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign and knows that the spotlight will be on the players at the World Cup.

"When you do things as a team or as players, I'm always conscious that no matter what we do that it will never be enough," Henderson told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday.

"You've got to be satisfied in your own mind and know what you're doing you think is right and go with that."

Australia's team released a video last week speaking out against Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships.

"As players we fully support the rights of LGBTI+ people, but in Qatar people are not free to love the person that they choose," Australian midfielder Denis Genreau said in the video.