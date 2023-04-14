FIFA bans Bangladesh Football Federation general secretary Shohag for forgery to justify payments

FIFA has banned Abu Nayeem Shohag, general secretary of Bangladesh Football Federation, from all sorts of football-related activity at national and international level for two years for using false documents to justify payments made with funds of the global body.

Following an ethics committee investigation, FIFA on Friday also ordered Shohag to pay fines of 10,000 Swiss francs in a month.

Specifically, the FIFA Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee said he misused FIFA Forward funds and negligently allowed the use of forged or falsified documents to support the transactions of the BFF paid with FIFA funds.