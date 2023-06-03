'Anything is possible' as Kenya's Kipyegon shatters 1,500m world record

Nearly nine months after missing out on the 1,500 metres world record by three-hundredths of a second, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon buried the ghost of past disappointments with an emphatic performance at Friday's Florence Diamond League meeting.

In Monaco last year, double Olympic and world 1500m champion Kipyegon came agonisingly close to breaking Genzebe Dibaba's mark of 3:50.07 set in 2015 as she crossed the line in 3:50.37.

Kipyegon's narrow miss left her dejected, with the 29-year-old telling Olympics.com, "...after the finish line, I thought I got the world record.