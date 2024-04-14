Australia's Marsh returns home from IPL following injury

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home after suffering a hamstring niggle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a major headache for Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The 32-year-old, who is widely expected to captain Australia in the showpiece event in the US and West Indies, sat out Delhi's last two IPL games against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

A team source confirmed Marsh has returned home but would not rule out the all-rounder's chances of returning to the league yet.

Delhi are currently ninth in the 10-team league with two wins from six matches.