Chennai's Dube in the reckoning for India's T20 World Cup

India appear spoilt for choices in their batting lineup ahead of the T20 World Cup in June with Shivam Dube emerging as the latest candidate for a place in the crowded middle order with his consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Chennai Super King player's tally of 148 runs from four matches places him among the top 10 batters this season, and only two other players in that group boast a better strike rate than Dube's 160.86.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and death-overs hitter Rinku Singh will fancy their places in India's middle order at the World Cup but Dube's name is also doing the rounds for the showpiece in West Indies and the U.S.

"I would definitely select him if I were a selector," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan told Star Sports after Dube's 45 off 24 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night.