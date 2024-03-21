    বাংলা

    Robinho's defense appeals to avoid prison after transfer of rape sentence to Brazil

    A Milan court in 2017 found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman after getting her drunk in a nightclub in 2013

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 02:22 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 02:22 PM

    The defence of former football player Robinho has filed a request to Brazil's Supreme Court to avoid his immediate arrest after a different court ruled that he must serve in Brazil a nine-year prison sentence for rape.

    In the request, the lawyers representing the former player for Santos, Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan asked for an injunction to suspend Wednesday's decision by the country's top court for non-constitutional matters, that ruled that he must serve his sentence immediately.

    A Milan court in 2017 found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman after getting her drunk in a nightclub in 2013. The conviction was confirmed by an appeals court in 2020 and validated by Italy's Supreme Court in 2022.

    The Brazilian court did not reopen discussions about the rape conviction, focusing only on seeing if the sentence in Italy was valid in Brazil.

    Robinho, whose full name is Robson de Souza, was free throughout the ratification process and "has never represented a risk to the application of national legislation, so his freedom is rigorous until the final ruling of the matter," his lawyers said in his request.

    The lawyers argued that the decision violates jurisprudence from the Supreme Court, which would only land him in jail after all possible appeals have been concluded, adding that making the former footballer serve his sentence in his home country "is in stark contradiction to the Constitution of the Republic."

    According to his defence, at the time of the crime, there was no Brazilian law for serving a sentence issued in other countries, and that the law could not be retroactively enforced on him.

    RELATED STORIES
    Journalists watch a TV screen inside the media tent as 73-year-old Austrian Josef Fritzl appears in court on the fourth day of his trial in St. Poelten March 19, 2009.
    Austrian court blocks incestuous rapist Fritzl's move to regular prison
    Fritzl raped his daughter and held her captive for 24 years, fathering her seven children
    The Toyota logo is pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018.
    Toyota to invest $2 billion in Brazil
    Geraldo Alckmin said on social media the investments are expected to create 2,000 jobs and launch new models
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Dani Alves during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Brazil's Dani Alves gets 4-1/2 years for rape
    The case has attracted significant attention not only due to Alves' profile but because gender violence has become an increasingly dominant topic in Spain's public discourse
    Court sentences 10, including ex-AL leader Ruhul Amin, to death in Noakhali election day rape case
    10 to die for 2018 Noakhali election day rape
    Awami League leader Ruhul Amin and Md Hasan Ali Bulu directly influenced and took part in the incident, the judge said

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp