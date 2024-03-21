Robinho's defense appeals to avoid prison after transfer of rape sentence to Brazil

The defence of former football player Robinho has filed a request to Brazil's Supreme Court to avoid his immediate arrest after a different court ruled that he must serve in Brazil a nine-year prison sentence for rape.

In the request, the lawyers representing the former player for Santos, Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan asked for an injunction to suspend Wednesday's decision by the country's top court for non-constitutional matters, that ruled that he must serve his sentence immediately.

A Milan court in 2017 found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman after getting her drunk in a nightclub in 2013. The conviction was confirmed by an appeals court in 2020 and validated by Italy's Supreme Court in 2022.

The Brazilian court did not reopen discussions about the rape conviction, focusing only on seeing if the sentence in Italy was valid in Brazil.