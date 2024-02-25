    বাংলা

    Last-gasp Kane winner sends Bayern 2-1 past Leipzig to snap losing run

    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 08:14 PM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 08:14 PM

    Harry Kane struck twice, including a stoppage-time winner, to guide Bayern Munich to a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing run in all competitions and staying eight points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

    Kane had hit the post with a fifth-minute header but completed a quick break with a crisp, low finish after good early work from Jamal Musiala to put Bayern ahead in the 56th.

    Leipzig levelled in the 70th with a deflected Benjamin Sesko shot after the Slovenian had twice earlier been denied by keeper Manuel Neuer.

    Kane, however, came to the rescue once more with his 27th league goal of the season, drilling in a powerful low drive to snatch the three points.

    The Bavarians, who earlier this week decided to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, are in second place, eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are top on 61 after their 2-1 win over Mainz 05 on Friday.

