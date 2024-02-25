Last-gasp Kane winner sends Bayern 2-1 past Leipzig to snap losing run

Harry Kane struck twice, including a stoppage-time winner, to guide Bayern Munich to a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing run in all competitions and staying eight points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane had hit the post with a fifth-minute header but completed a quick break with a crisp, low finish after good early work from Jamal Musiala to put Bayern ahead in the 56th.

Leipzig levelled in the 70th with a deflected Benjamin Sesko shot after the Slovenian had twice earlier been denied by keeper Manuel Neuer.