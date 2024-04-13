Bayern battle past Cologne 2-0 to bounce back after two straight losses

Bayern Munich struck twice in the second half to earn a 2-0 win over Cologne on Saturday and bounce back from two straight league losses ahead of their Champions League return leg against Arsenal next week.

With Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen 13 points ahead and ready to wrap up their first ever league title with a win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, Bayern tightened their hold on second place on 63 points with five games left.

VfB Stuttgart, third on 60, host Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.