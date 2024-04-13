    বাংলা

    Bayern battle past Cologne 2-0 to bounce back after two straight losses

    They missed a string of chances in a strong first half, including twice hitting the woodwork with Harry Kane and Mathys Tel

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2024, 04:20 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2024, 04:20 PM

    Bayern Munich struck twice in the second half to earn a 2-0 win over Cologne on Saturday and bounce back from two straight league losses ahead of their Champions League return leg against Arsenal next week.

    With Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen 13 points ahead and ready to wrap up their first ever league title with a win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, Bayern tightened their hold on second place on 63 points with five games left.

    VfB Stuttgart, third on 60, host Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.

    Bayern missed a string of chances in a strong first half, including twice hitting the woodwork with Harry Kane and Mathys Tel.

    The Bavarians, who host Arsenal on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, finally broke the deadlock with Raphael Guerreiro's superbly curled shot in the 65th minute from 20 metres out.

    They still needed an 89th minute save from Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich to protect their lead before Thomas Mueller scored in stoppage time from a Cologne defensive error to seal their win.

