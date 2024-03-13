    বাংলা

    Bayern fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final

    UEFA fined Bayern 40,000 euros after travelling fans set off fireworks during their 2-1 win at Copenhagen in October

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 07:10 PM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 07:10 PM

    Bayern Munich fans have been banned from attending the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie after their supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month, the club said on Tuesday.

    UEFA fined Bayern 40,000 euros after travelling fans set off fireworks during their 2-1 win at Copenhagen in October. Bayern were given a suspended one-match ban from purchasing away tickets in December. The incident at Lazio triggered the ban.

    The club will not appeal UEFA's decision, Bayern said in a statement.

    "We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

    "This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile.

    "The fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow. A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team."

    Bayern beat Lazio 3-1 in aggregate to reach the last eight. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Friday. The first legs will be played on April 9-10, and the second legs are scheduled for April 16-17.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 9, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Michaela
    Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz
    Kane, who joined this season for a league record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspur, becomes the first player to score at least twice in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season
    Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Mathys Tel and Sven Ulreich celebrate after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
    Bayern bounce-back hinges on winning streak: Kane
    Kane scored twice against Leipzig including a late winner that broke Bayern's three-game losing streak across all competitions
    Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their second goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
    Bayern snap losing run
    Leipzig levelled in the 70th with a deflected Benjamin Sesko shot after the Slovenian had twice earlier been denied by keeper Manuel Neuer
    Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - January 27, 2024 Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates after the match REUTERS/Leonhard Simon
    Bayern win at Augsburg to move within a point of Leverkusen
    First half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league's top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman