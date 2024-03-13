Bayern fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final

Bayern Munich fans have been banned from attending the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie after their supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month, the club said on Tuesday.

UEFA fined Bayern 40,000 euros after travelling fans set off fireworks during their 2-1 win at Copenhagen in October. Bayern were given a suspended one-match ban from purchasing away tickets in December. The incident at Lazio triggered the ban.

The club will not appeal UEFA's decision, Bayern said in a statement.

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.