Leverkusen secure maiden Bundesliga title with 5-0 win over Bremen

They earned a 24th minute penalty and Victor Boniface, who only recently came back after a three-month injury break, stepped up to score his first league goal since December and his 11th of the campaign.

There were more chances to double their lead in a one-sided first half, with Amine Adli also hitting the woodwork for the hosts.

Werder came out fighting after the break, trying to spoil the party, but Granit Xhaka's missile on the hour from 25 metres out sparked wild celebrations in the stands.

They were not yet done with substitute Wirtz adding another eight minutes later.

The Germany international, gearing up for Euro 2024 on home soil in June, bagged another in the 83rd with impatient fans then briefly running onto the pitch. He completed his hat-trick in the 90th to cap his team's five-star performance and secure the title in style.