Bayern waste two-goal lead to slump to 3-2 shock loss at Heidenheim

Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to slump to a shock 3-2 loss at Heidenheim on Saturday that all but dashed the Bavarians' slim Bundesliga title hopes with six games left to play.

Tim Kleindienst completed a memorable comeback for the hosts in the 79th minute, leaving Bayern 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who can seal their first title after next week's matches.

The Bavarians, who take on Arsenal next week in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, have now lost their last two league matches with coach Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season.