Kane scores to set record in Bayern's 5-2 win at Darmstadt

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane bagged a record-breaking 31st league goal and Jamal Musiala added two more in the side's 5-2 demolition of hosts Darmstadt 98 on Saturday that moved the champions provisionally to within seven points of leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Kane put Bayern, who face Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, 2-1 up in first-half stoppage time to take his league tally to 31, more than any player has scored in their first Bundesliga season.

It is also a personal league best for the England captain -- the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer at 100 million euros -- who scored between Musiala's two goals but was taken off injured after sliding into the post late in the game.