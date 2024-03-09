    বাংলা

    Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz 8-1

    Kane, who joined this season for a league record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspur, becomes the first player to score at least twice in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season

    Reuters
    Published : 9 March 2024, 04:58 PM
    Updated : 9 March 2024, 04:58 PM

    Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 8-1 demolition of Mainz 05 on Saturday to set a Bundesliga record as the champions cut the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen to seven points.

    Kane, who joined this season for a league record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspur, became the first player to score at least twice in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season.

    He also equalled Uwe Seeler's record for most goals in a debut Bundesliga campaign by lifting his tally to 30.

    The England captain also netted twice in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Lazio which took Bayern into the Champions League quarter-finals.

    Bayern are on 57 points in second place in the standings ahead of Leverkusen's home game against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Lazio - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 5, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS
    Bayern beat Lazio to reach Champions League last eight
    The England striker struck once in either half to steer the Germans to a comfortable win over the Italian side
    Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Mathys Tel and Sven Ulreich celebrate after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
    Bayern bounce-back hinges on winning streak: Kane
    Kane scored twice against Leipzig including a late winner that broke Bayern's three-game losing streak across all competitions
    Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their second goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
    Bayern snap losing run
    Leipzig levelled in the 70th with a deflected Benjamin Sesko shot after the Slovenian had twice earlier been denied by keeper Manuel Neuer
    Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - January 27, 2024 Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates after the match REUTERS/Leonhard Simon
    Bayern win at Augsburg to move within a point of Leverkusen
    First half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league's top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman