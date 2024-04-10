Kane scores as Bayern Munich draw 2-2 at Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal, playing in their first Champions League quarter-final for 14 years, had gone in front early on with a clinical Bukayo Saka strike.

But Arsenal were stunned as their former striker Serge Gnabry levelled six minutes later and then Kane rolled home his 39th goal of the season in all competitions after Leroy Sane was fouled in the box.

Arsenal will head to Bavaria for next week's second leg full of hope though after substitute Leandro Trossard equalised in the 76th minute to leave the tie hanging in the balance.