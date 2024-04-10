    বাংলা

    Kane scores as Bayern Munich draw 2-2 at Arsenal

    Premier League leaders Arsenal are playing in their first Champions League quarter-final for 14 years

    Reuters
    Published : 9 April 2024, 09:32 PM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 09:32 PM

    Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returned to north London to score his customary goal against Arsenal as the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie ended 2-2 on Tuesday.

    The former Tottenham Hotspur player, so often Arsenal's nemesis in north London derbies, stroked home a penalty in the 32nd minute as the Bundesliga side came from behind to lead 2-1.

    Premier League leaders Arsenal, playing in their first Champions League quarter-final for 14 years, had gone in front early on with a clinical Bukayo Saka strike.

    But Arsenal were stunned as their former striker Serge Gnabry levelled six minutes later and then Kane rolled home his 39th goal of the season in all competitions after Leroy Sane was fouled in the box.

    Arsenal will head to Bavaria for next week's second leg full of hope though after substitute Leandro Trossard equalised in the 76th minute to leave the tie hanging in the balance.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - March 16, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal
    Kane scores to set record in Bayern's win at Darmstadt
    He completes their comeback in stoppage time with a diving header
    Champions League - Draw For Quarter Final, Semi Final and Final - UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland - Mar 15, 2024 Former footballer Mikel John Obi opens a final ball during the draw
    City draw Real, Barca face PSG in last 8
    Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon
    Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 9, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Michaela
    Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz
    Kane, who joined this season for a league record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspur, becomes the first player to score at least twice in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Lazio - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 5, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS
    Bayern beat Lazio to reach Champions League last eight
    The England striker struck once in either half to steer the Germans to a comfortable win over the Italian side

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor