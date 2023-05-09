Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was named the Laureus Sportsman of the Year, while sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bagged the top women's honour at the awards ceremony on Monday.

Messi also received an award on behalf of the Argentina men's football team, who were named World Team of the Year after their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward has previously won the award once before, sharing it with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Messi also became the first athlete to scoop both the World Sportsman of the Year Award and the World Team of the Year Award in the same year.