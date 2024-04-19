England's Archer desperate to avoid another stop-start year

"Last year, I played from January to May, because I did go to the IPL as well. And then the year before that, I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so I've had a whole year of nothing ...," Archer told 4Cast's 'The Athlete's Voice' podcast on Wednesday.

"Hopefully, from June 1 to when June 1 comes next year, hopefully I've had no breaks... no injuries, and just constantly playing.

"It's been a while and honestly, I don't know if I've got another stop-start year in me. That's the truth, I don't know if I've got another one."

Earlier this month, Rob Key, managing director of the England men's team, said the pace bowler could still play in the World Cup in the West Indies and US, which begins on June 1.