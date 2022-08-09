Bournemouth sign Argentina defender Senesi from Feyenoord

Newly-promoted Bournemouth have signed Argentina defender Marcos Senesi on a four-year contract from Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Bournemouth did not disclose the fee but British media said the transfer was worth about 15 million euros ($15.29 million).

"This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website.

"There was, inevitably, a lot of interest in him so for him to choose to come here is a clear sign of our appeal as a football club.