Feyenoord coach Slot wants Liverpool job: report

Feyenoord's Arne Slot wants to succeed Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager, the Dutchman said on Thursday, and he expects his club and the Premier League side to reach an agreement soon.

Dutch media reported on Wednesday that Liverpool had opened negotiations with the Eredivisie champions for the services of the 45-year-old Slot who is under contract with the Rotterdam club until 2026.

"The only thing I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations. Then you sit in the waiting room and wait for what will come out," Slot told ESPN.