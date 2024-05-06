Shamsul Hoque Foundation takes charge of Milton Samaddar’s care home

Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation has agreed to temporarily take care of 212 people at Milton's ashram

Alhaj Shamsul Hoque Foundation, a nonprofit, has taken charge of Milton Samaddar's Child and Old Age Care Foundation.

"The Alhaj Shamsul Haque Foundation requested to take temporary responsibility for the services of those who are staying at Milton’s care home. Their request has been granted,” Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, told reporters at his office in Dhaka on Monday.

They promised to provide all the services to the residents at Milton's ashram, including medical care and food, the police official said.

According to Milton, he sheltered orphans, the crippled, the hungry in his foundation.

Among the dependents were 45 children, Milton told the court.

Rashid mentioned a doctor would be available at the ashram.

“The Foundation will continue providing all the services to everyone at the ashram. Legal decisions will be made later. This temporary action ensures uninterrupted service for those currently at the care home.”

Responding to bdnews24.com, Chairman Md Nasir Uddin confirmed 39 people in the Mirpur ashram and 173 in the Savar ashram, totalling 212 persons, including men, women, children, and staff. Food, clothing, and medical services have already begun.

Besides the care home in Mirpur, Milton is chairman of the Child and Old Age Care Foundation and Milton Home Care Private Limited, according to his Facebook page.

Hailing from Barishal, Milton claims to have a diploma in nursing from Chandraghona Christian Hospital. He describes the care home as an ashram.

His Facebook page showcases photos and videos capturing his efforts in helping children and the elderly. Influential people, including ministers, visited the centre in Mirpur’s Paikpara, as evidenced by photos shared on Facebook.

Milton has posted on his Facebook account more than 10 mobile banking donation numbers.

Police detained Milton on May 1 following allegations made in media reports.

“Media reports say Milton has an operation theatre there. He buries most of the bodies at night. It has been reported in the media that elderly people are not treated in the ashram. He forged the doctor's seal to make the death certificates himself,” the DMP additional commissioner said on Wednesday.

Milton was remanded for four days in connection with the Human Trafficking Act case.

Rashid said that during interrogation, Milton confessed to assaulting elderly individuals at the ashram while under the influence of drugs.

However, there is currently no evidence linking Milton to human trafficking, he added.