It's war! Australia promise Argentina a battle in last 16

Arnold, who as a player in 1993 came out on the wrong end of a two-legged World Cup playoff against an Argentina side featuring Maradona, said playing the twice champions was a big plus in terms of motivation.

"You're going to see the best of every player on the pitch for Australia tomorrow night because of who we're playing against," he added.

"The brains need to be switched on and ... be switched on for every second ... because they play in two waves. Slow to try to make you relax, but when you relax, that's when they hit you."

Harry Souttar, who has been outstanding in Australia's last two games, reflected his coach's confidence but conceded that shutting down Leo Messi would be a tall order.

"We know it's going to be a difficult task," said the Scottish-born centre-back.

"Obviously, we respect the player massively. But I don't think it's just an individual thing. It's going to be a team effort, our team collective, I don't think it can come down to just one individual trying to stop him."

Having stunned the world with their success in Qatar, the Socceroos will take their country into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time if they can upset Argentina.

"Australia are the underdogs and we love that," Arnold said. "We love the backs to the wall, and no one giving us a chance, and going out there and fighting the odds, the Aussie spirit way. That's our strength."