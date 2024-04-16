    বাংলা

    Bangladesh appoints Pakistan great Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach for T20 WC

    He will work with the Tigers until the end of the T20 World Cup

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 April 2024, 03:47 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 03:47 PM

    Bangladesh have appointed former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach in a boost for the Tigers ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

    He will join the squad ahead of the preparation camp later in April for the T20 series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Mushtaq will work with the Tigers until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the US in June.

    The 53-year old has an abundance of experience as the spin bowling coach with England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22).

    Mushtaq has also held the position of the Pakistan team’s bowling consultant (2014-16).

    “It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach,” Mushtaq said in the statement.

    “I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around.

    “They can beat anyone because they have the capability,  the resources and the talent. I will try to instil that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain
    Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain
    Pakistan could not make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup last year, which prompted Babar to relinquish captaincy
    ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Amir makes retirement U-turn
    The left-arm bowler announced his international retirement at the age of 28 in December 2020
    Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 28, 2022 India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after the match
    Mumbai skipper Pandya fit to bowl in IPL, Kohli back in action for Bangalore
    Pandya has been out of action since last October after suffering an ankle injury during a 50-overs World Cup match in Pune
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Pakistan v South Africa - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - October 27, 2023 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi reacts
    South Africa's Ngidi to miss IPL in fresh setback for Delhi Capitals
    Delhi have named Australia all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Ngidi

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor