Bangladesh appoints Pakistan great Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach for T20 WC

Bangladesh have appointed former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach in a boost for the Tigers ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

He will join the squad ahead of the preparation camp later in April for the T20 series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mushtaq will work with the Tigers until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the US in June.

The 53-year old has an abundance of experience as the spin bowling coach with England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22).

Mushtaq has also held the position of the Pakistan team’s bowling consultant (2014-16).