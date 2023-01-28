Roy ton in vain as England collapse to defeat in first S Africa ODI

England opener Jason Roy smashed his way back into form with 113 from 91 balls but the tourists lost from a commanding position as South Africa claimed victory by 27 runs in the first One-Day International at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, posting 298 for seven, their total boosted by 111 from Rassie van der Dussen, before restricting England to 271 all out in their reply.

The visitors raced to 146 without loss in the 20th over as they bludgeoned the home bowling attack to all parts of the ground but when Dawid Malan (59) was the first wicket to fall, there was a stutter in England's chase.

They were largely undone by poor shot selection at the back end of the innings when calm heads would have seen them comfortably home, losing 10 wickets for the addition of 125 runs following the massive opening stand.