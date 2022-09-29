Arsenal's Smith Rowe sidelined until December after groin surgery

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has undergone surgery on a troublesome groin injury and will not return to training until at least December, the Premier League leaders said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who had a breakout campaign last season with 10 league goals, has had limited game time this season with only four substitute appearances, his last match coming against Manchester United at the start of the month.

"Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United ... and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin," Arsenal said in a statement.