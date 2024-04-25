    বাংলা

    Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2024, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 08:31 AM

    Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez was discharged from hospital after undergoing tests due to chest pain, Club Atletico Independiente, the Argentine club he now coaches, said on Wednesday.

    Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

    He is expected to rejoin the Buenos Aires-based team on Thursday.

    "Carlos Tevez has completed his medical tests and has been discharged," the club said on X. "He will return home to rest and will resume training tomorrow."

    Independiente said on Tuesday the 40-year-old was taken to the Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro after complaining of chest pain.

    "They (the hospital) carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory," the club said in a statement. "Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding studies are completed."

    Tevez won two Premier League titles with United and one with City, as well as two Serie A titles with Juventus. After retiring in 2021, Tevez had a stint in charge of Rosario Central in 2022.

