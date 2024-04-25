Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez was discharged from hospital after undergoing tests due to chest pain, Club Atletico Independiente, the Argentine club he now coaches, said on Wednesday.

Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

He is expected to rejoin the Buenos Aires-based team on Thursday.