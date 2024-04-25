Pakistan withdraw injured Rizwan, Irfan from NZ series

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan have been withdrawn from the ongoing home T20 International series against New Zealand due to injury, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Rizwan and Irfan both suffered hamstring injuries in the third match in Rawalpindi, where a second-string New Zealand side won by seven wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

The first match of the series lasted only two balls before being called off due to rain.