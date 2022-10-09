Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus

AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over struggling rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Defending champions Milan provisionally moved up two places to third in the standings on 20 points, level with leaders Napoli and second-placed Atalanta who both have a game in hand.

Juventus, who appeared to have turned a corner after beating Bologna 3-0 at home last weekend, following that up with a 3-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in midweek, remain eighth on 13 points.

Milan were determined to make up for Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League and forward Rafael Leao was close to opening the scoring in the 20th minute with a back heel following a corner, but the ball bounced off the post.