Real Madrid's Ancelotti expects Vinicius Jr to stay at club

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he expected Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr to remain at the Spanish club despite facing racist abuse in several LaLiga matches.

"I don't think (he will leave Spain), because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is very big and he wants to make his career here," Ancelotti told a news conference.

He said Vinicius was "very sad" yet overwhelmed by the "unconditional support" he was receiving "even from rivals."