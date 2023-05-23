    বাংলা

    Real Madrid's Ancelotti expects Vinicius Jr to stay at club

    The manager says the Brazilian was "very sad" yet overwhelmed by the "unconditional support" he was receiving "even from rivals"

    Reuters
    Published : 23 May 2023, 01:37 PM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 01:37 PM

    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he expected Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr to remain at the Spanish club despite facing racist abuse in several LaLiga matches.

    "I don't think (he will leave Spain), because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is very big and he wants to make his career here," Ancelotti told a news conference.

    He said Vinicius was "very sad" yet overwhelmed by the "unconditional support" he was receiving "even from rivals."

    "He is the victim of what's going on. Sometimes I see people putting the blame on him, saying that he provokes, about his attitude... no!" he said, adding that the fact that the insults had started as soon as the club bus arrived at the stadium invalidated arguments that Vinicius had provoked the fans.

    Seven people were detained by Spanish police earlier on Tuesday, accused of different hate crimes against Vinicius Jr, including racist slurs allegedly hurled at the Brazilian during Sunday's match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

    The arrests come a day after football federation chief Luis Rubiales said Spanish soccer has a racism problem, the 10th complaint filed by Real Madrid for racist abuse against Vinicius in Spain this season.

    Ancelotti urged authorities to take more effective actions against racism and hate speech in soccer and said the protocols in place to deal with the issue were obsolete.

    "I want actions! And nothing has been done yet. There are countries where they don't insult you, like England, for example, where they solved it a long time ago: when they expelled England from European competition for five years."

    He said he was contemplating taking his team off the pitch next time Vinicius or any of his players become victims of racist abuse.

    LaLiga
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - May 8, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during training REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Ancelotti hopes to get mental edge over City at Bernabeu
    He said that beating Osasuna 2-1 to clinch the Copa del Rey title had given his side a much needed confidence
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    Real must deliver complete performance against Barca: Ancelotti
    Real centre back Eder Militao scored an own goal in the first half of last month's first leg, before Barcelona defended superbly to frustrate Ancelotti's side
    Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 22, 2023 Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia in action with Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.
    Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta
    After a lukewarm start, Real gradually became more aggressive, with Vinicius Jr and Asensio running the channels
    Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 17, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    I'm staying at Real until 2024: Ancelotti
    Real, however, have not made an official statement about Ancelotti's future

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk