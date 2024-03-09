Superb Yamal strike hands Barcelona 1-0 win over Mallorca

"We competed well, we created clear chances to win more than 1-0. But we've won, the three points are welcome".

The 16-year-old Yamal gave Barca the lead in the 73rd minute with a brilliant curling shot into the top left-hand corner from the edge of the area for his fourth league goal this season.

"I'm very happy for the win and the clean sheet. I tried to hold the full back and as they left me some space I looked for the shot," Yamal told DAZN.

"It was a game of hard work. They made it difficult for us. Anything that helps the team is great for me. Scoring a goal with our fans in front of us is always a dream."

Ilkay Gundogan could have put Barcelona ahead in the 24th minute with a penalty following a VAR check for a challenge on Raphinha. However, Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic dived to his left to deny the German international.