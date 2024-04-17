Real not dwelling on last season's loss at Man City, Ancelotti says

Real Madrid have forgotten last season's heavy defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League as they prepare to return to The Etihad for their quarter-final, second leg on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Last term, Real played out a 1-1 home draw with City in the semi-final, first leg before being thrashed 4-0 by Pep Guardiola's side, who won the competition for the first time.

Last week Real and City slugged out a 3-3 draw in a rip-roaring quarter-final, first leg clash in Madrid.

"I think we've forgotten what happened. We are focused only on tomorrow, thinking about what happened a week ago," Ancelotti told reporters on Tuesday.

"The last game was close, now anything can happen. We believe we have the necessary quality to create problems."

City have won their last three home matches against Real, and Wednesday's game is likely to be entertaining after their last five meetings produced a total of 23 goals.

"Games against City have always been spectacular. Tomorrow will be the same," said Ancelotti.

The Italian added that facing City again did not worry him.

"The only thing that will stop me sleeping is if I eat too much tonight," he said.