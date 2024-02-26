Real boss Ancelotti understands Modric's frustration over lack of playing time

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he would understand if midfielder Luka Modric felt upset after sitting on the bench for much of the season, adding that the veteran midfielder's contract situation is "complicated".

Modric came off the bench to net a stunning strike from the edge of the box late in the second half to secure a 1-0 home win over Sevilla in a LaLiga clash on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, has made 21 league appearances for Real this season, starting just 11 of those games.