Dream 4-star CSK debut for Mustafizur against RCB in IPL

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has landed a four-wicket haul on his debut for victorious Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.
RCB took the fight down to the penultimate over but CSK got past the target comfortably with 6 wickets in hand at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
RCB employed the height of Cameron Green and Alzarri Joseph to target CSK with a plethora of short balls or back-of-length deliveries, but Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja managed to take CSK home with an unbeaten 66-run stand.
Earlier, Mustafizur fitted perfectly into the role that the injured Matheesha Pathirana would do, debuting for CSK on a Chepauk pitch that is renowned for gripping.
After Faf du Plessis went on a rampage inside the powerplay, smacking eight boundaries in his 35 and contributing majorly in a 41-run opening stand with Virat Kohli, the Bangladesh seamer came in.
After tackling the movement in the air well, and carving out boundaries over the infield on the offside, the left-arm angle across from Mustafizur proved a different challenge for du Plessis who ended up slicing it to the deep on the offside where Rachin Ravindra took a smart running catch.
The pacer then topped it up by having Rajat Patidar caught behind in the same over for nought.
When Kohli and Cameron Green began stitching together a partnership, Mustafizur was brought on again and he delivered once more as Kohli was caught in the deep by a smart relay catch, while Green backed away and was bowled by a cutter.
Mustafizur had four wickets in his first ten balls for CSK.
With Deepak Chahar having Glenn Maxwell caught behind for a duck in between, RCB's famed top order was left down in the dumps and staring down the barrel.
RCB then recovered through a stand between Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat. Together they put on 71 in the last five overs.