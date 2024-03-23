Dream 4-star CSK debut for Mustafizur against RCB in IPL

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has landed a four-wicket haul on his debut for victorious Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

RCB took the fight down to the penultimate over but CSK got past the target comfortably with 6 wickets in hand at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

RCB employed the height of Cameron Green and Alzarri Joseph to target CSK with a plethora of short balls or back-of-length deliveries, but Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja managed to take CSK home with an unbeaten 66-run stand.

Earlier, Mustafizur fitted perfectly into the role that the injured Matheesha Pathirana would do, debuting for CSK on a Chepauk pitch that is renowned for gripping.

After Faf du Plessis went on a rampage inside the powerplay, smacking eight boundaries in his 35 and contributing majorly in a 41-run opening stand with Virat Kohli, the Bangladesh seamer came in.