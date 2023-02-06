Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their La Liga lead

Barcelona extended their La Liga lead to eight points thanks to second-half goals by Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha that gave them a 3-0 home win against Sevilla on Sunday.

Unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended their La Liga winning streak to five games, piling pressure on rivals Real Madrid, who lost 1-0 to Mallorca earlier on Sunday.

Barca top the standings on 53 points, eight ahead of second-placed Real and 14 above third-placed Real Sociedad. Barcelona have never lost a La Liga title race when leading by eight points or more.