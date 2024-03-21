Rescued greyhounds teach kids empathy in Spain

Lanky greyhounds placidly let a bunch of beaming children pet them in the SOS Galgos shelter in the suburbs of Barcelona, where the rescued dogs are helping kids learn empathy for animals.

Known as 'galgos' in Spanish, greyhounds are used to track or catch game from rabbits to deer, but thousands of them are discarded in Spain every year when injured or just no longer in their prime.

Shelters like SOS Galgos seek to find homes for the dogs.