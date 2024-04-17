Telegram to hit one billion users within a year, founder says

Durov, who is estimated by Forbes to have a fortune of $15.5 billion, said some governments had sought to pressure him but the app, which now has 900 million active users, should remain a "neutral platform" and not a "player in geopolitics".

One of Telegram's main rivals, Meta Platforms' WhatsApp, has more than two billion monthly active users. The Financial Times reported in March that Telegram would likely aim for a US listing once the company had reached profitability.

Telegram, which is particularly influential in the republics of the former Soviet Union, is ranked as one of the major social media platforms, after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Wechat.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram has become the main source of unfiltered - and sometimes graphic and misleading - content from both sides about the war and the politics surrounding the conflict.

INFORMATION WARS

Durov said he came up with the idea of an encrypted messaging app as a way to communicate while he was under pressure in Russia. His younger brother, Nikolai, designed the encryption.

Durov said he left Russia because he could not accept orders from any government, and dismissed a question about claims that Telegram was controlled by Russia as a false rumour spread by his competitors worried about Telegram's growth.

"I would rather be free than to take orders from anyone," Durov said about his exit from Russia and search for a home for his company which included stints in Berlin, London, Singapore and San Francisco.

He said the bureaucracy, especially for hiring global talent, in those places was too onerous and that he was attacked on the street in San Francisco by men who tried to steal his phone.

More alarming, he said, he received too much attention from US security agencies including from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He said US agencies tried to hire one of his engineers to find a backdoor into the platform. The FBI did not reply to a request for comment out of US business hours.