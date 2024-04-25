    বাংলা

    Xavi to continue as Barcelona manager, LaLiga club confirms

    Xavi is set to speak to the media on Sunday, prior to their LaLiga game against Valencia

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2024, 01:28 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 01:28 AM

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez on Wednesday reversed his decision to step down at the end of the season and agreed to stay in charge of the LaLiga giants for the 2024-25 campaign, a club spokesperson confirmed to Reuters.

    Xavi spent most of the day in meetings with Barca officials and agreed to honour the last year of his contract, with a series of unspecified conditions set by the club, sources said.

    Xavi is set to speak to the media on Sunday, prior to their LaLiga game against Valencia and club president Joan Laporta is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to talk about the decision.

    "Xavi will continue and is very excited, there is unanimity in the club's board that he should continue," club vice-president Rafa Yuste told reporters outside Laporta's home in Barcelona later on Wednesday.

    Xavi played for Barcelona for 17 years, making 767 appearances and winning 25 trophies, including four Champions League titles and eight LaLiga crowns.

    But despite being a club great and winning LaLiga last term, Barca's stuttering form this season put him under pressure.

    When he first announced his decision to step down in January, Xavi said that he felt "liberated", adding that the pressure and demands of the job meant that he could not enjoy himself at his boyhood club.

    Xavi said then that his decision was "for the good of the team" and that the players would "be freed up" moving forward. His words were heavily criticised by pundits, but seemed to have a positive impact, with Barca going unbeaten in their next 13 competitive games.

    Yet two defeats in their last two games have left them facing a trophyless season. A 3-2 LaLiga loss at leaders Real Madrid on Sunday left them 11 points adrift of their bitter rivals with six games left.

    That defeat came a few days after they were knocked out of the Champions League in another heartbreaking 4-1 defeat against Paris St Germain.

    Sources told Reuters that Xavi was promised that no major changes in his staff were expected and Laporta assured him that they will be able to sign top-level players, despite the club's deepening financial problems.

    Barca face challenges related to their massive wage bill and a 1.6 billion-euro Camp Nou stadium renovation project and it could be another challenging close-season for Xavi in the transfer market when they may be forced to sell key players to meet LaLiga's financial control requirements.

    RELATED STORIES
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 21, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Luka Modric REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Barca may request Real replay: Laporta
    Barcelona, with 70 points after 32 matches, trail leaders Real by 11 points Reuters
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona Training - Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain - November 3, 2023 Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez during training REUTERS/Albert Gea
    LaLiga title race on the line at Clasico against Real: Xavi
    Real, brimming with confidence after their statement Champions League win at Manchester City midweek, sit comfortably on top of LaLiga on 78 points, ahead of Barca on 70 and Girona on 65
    Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain Feb 23, 2016.
    Telegram to hit one billion users within a year: founder
    It is spreading like ‘forest fire’, the platform’s billionaire founder Pavel Durov says
    Students of the Joan Maragall school, interact with a Greyhound during a visit to the SOS Galgos (Greyhounds) shelter, which conducts workshops based on empathy and compassion for students on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, Feb 26, 2024.
    Rescued greyhounds teach kids empathy in Spain
    While awaiting adoption, the greyhounds bring joy to children who come to SOS Galgos shelter on field trips to learn to love and respect animals

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp