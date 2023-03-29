McTominay double gives Scotland famous win over Spain

Scotland's Scott McTominay grabbed another brace of goals as they stunned a much-changed Spain side to earn a deserved 2-0 victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park on Tuesday and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

The win was a first for the Scots over their Iberian opponents since 1984 and ensured they top Group A on six points from two games, while second-placed Spain have three.

It was a first defeat for Spain in a Euro qualifier since a loss in Slovakia in 2014 and they had won 17 of their 19 fixtures since then.

McTominay also scored twice off the bench in a 3-0 win over Cyprus on Saturday and was the catalyst for what will go down as a famous win and further entrench manager Steve Clarke’s view that they are a team very much on the up.

"We did really, really well," McTominay told Viaplay. "We knew they'd have lots of the ball, and the manager said be clinical when we had the opportunities.

"Everyone was at it, diving around, making the game slow. It's difficult, but sometimes that's the way it's got to be. When you're winning you've got to do stuff like that.