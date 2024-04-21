Late Silva goal earns Man City 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea

Holders Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 with a late Bernardo Silva goal on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final after an absorbing end-to-end Wembley semi-final.

Silva sidefooted the ball home in the 84th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic parried a shot from former Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

City will meet Manchester United or second-tier Coventry City, who play on Sunday, in the showpiece game on May 25.

The result offered some consolation for Pep Guardiola's side, who were eliminated on penalties in the Champions League quarter-finals by Real Madrid in midweek.

Silva, who missed a penalty in the shootout against Real, said he was: "Very happy after a very frustrating week for all of us, for me personally.