Bangladesh taste their first victory against India in SAFF Women’s Championship

The first half was mostly played in India’s half and Shopna broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Sabina intercepted India’s foray in the middle of the pitch and sent the ball through to an unmarked Krishna, who darted forward on the left and laid it into the box for a left-footed strike by Shopna.

Krishna doubled the lead 10 minutes later by rushing into the box to be on the receiving end of a clever one-two with Shopna before pulling the trigger at the near post.

Five-time champions India struggled to find their footing after the break as well, as Bangladesh poured forward for a 53rd-minute strike.

Sabina once again split the defence in front of the box to feed 21-year-old Shopna who turned around and slammed a low shot past the goalkeeper.

Bangladesh then settled down and threatened India’s defence on the break while goalkeeper Rupna Chakma held her ground to end with a clean sheet.