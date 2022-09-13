    বাংলা

    Bangladesh taste their first victory against India in SAFF Women’s Championship

    Sabina and co outplay the Indian women in a 3-0 win

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 03:35 PM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 03:35 PM

    Bangladesh women played a fearless brand of attacking football to consign defending champions India to a 3-0 defeat, their first-ever loss to the neighbours and in the SAFF Women’s Championship.

    Forward Sirat Jahan Shopna was on target in each half to help Bangladesh to the top of Group A of the competition at Kathmandu’s Dasharath Stadium in Nepal on Tuesday.

    Maria Manda, Monika Chakma and Sanjida Akhter marshalled the midfield while Shopna and Krishna Rani Sarker, aided by captain Sabina Khatun, spearheaded the attack.

    The first half was mostly played in India’s half and Shopna broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

    Sabina intercepted India’s foray in the middle of the pitch and sent the ball through to an unmarked Krishna, who darted forward on the left and laid it into the box for a left-footed strike by Shopna.

    Krishna doubled the lead 10 minutes later by rushing into the box to be on the receiving end of a clever one-two with Shopna before pulling the trigger at the near post.

    Five-time champions India struggled to find their footing after the break as well, as Bangladesh poured forward for a 53rd-minute strike.

    Sabina once again split the defence in front of the box to feed 21-year-old Shopna who turned around and slammed a low shot past the goalkeeper.

    Bangladesh then settled down and threatened India’s defence on the break while goalkeeper Rupna Chakma held her ground to end with a clean sheet.

    Both teams had earlier confirmed their place in the semifinals. Golam Robbani Choton’s team have bagged all nine points available from the group.

    Bangladesh embarked on the winning streak in the sixth edition of the most elite South Asian women’s football competition with a 3-0 win over the Maldives before brushing Pakistan aside with a 6-0 drubbing.

    Before this, India had won 21 of the 22 games they played in the last five editions of the tournament and were held by Bangladesh in the group stages of the 2016 championship.

    Overall, the women in red and green won their first match against their subcontinent rivals in 11 attempts.

    SAFF Women's Championship
    RELATED STORIES
    Gundogan says Haaland can be X-factor for Man City in Europe
    Haaland can be X-factor for City in Europe: Gundogan
    The striker has been on song with 12 goals in all competitions so far this season
    Allegri urges Juve to exercise patience when things go awry
    Allegri urges Juve to be patient in bad times
    Tempers flared in the home draw where Juve's stoppage-time winner was disallowed by VAR and four red cards were handed out
    Vinicius is a great player, not antagonistic, says Ancelotti
    Vinicius is a great player, not antagonistic: Ancelotti
    Vinicius was involved in a series of confrontations on the pitch during Madrid's 4-1 win over Real Mallorca
    Queiroz confirms Iran return as World Cup finals loom
    Queiroz confirms Iran return as WC looms
    The Portuguese coach will be taking the nation to the World Cup for the third time

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher