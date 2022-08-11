AC Milan's low-key transfer window casts doubts over title defence

AC Milan won the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years last season but an underwhelming transfer window has cast doubt over their ability to successfully defend their crown.

Stefano Pioli's side won the league on the final day of the 2021-22 season, finishing two points ahead of local rivals Inter Milan with a club-record tally of 86 points.

Winning the Scudetto was the highlight of Milan's season as they finished bottom of their Champions League group and were knocked out of the Italian Cup in the semi-finals by Inter.

In comparison with their rivals, Milan have done little to improve their squad since winning the league, bringing in four players with more going the other way.