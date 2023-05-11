Brazil prosecutors charge 16 in alleged football match-fixing scheme

Brazilian state prosecutors charged 16 people, including seven professional football players, with alleged match-fixing and illegal betting on Wednesday in what threatens to be one of the largest scandals since Brazil legalised sports gambling in 2018.

Brazil Justice Minister Flavio Dino ordered the federal police to launch an investigation into the scheme after the charging documents were published on Wednesday.

Prosecutors of the Public Ministry of Goias said the alleged offences took place in 13 matches in Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship, including eight played in 2022.

According to the charging documents, a criminal gang paid players to commit infractions, and would then bet on such outcomes to win payouts when the offences occurred.