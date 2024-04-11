Atletico survive late Dortmund pressure to hold on for 2-1 win

DORTMUND MISTAKES

The Spanish side scored again courtesy of another defensive blunder as Samuel Lino, who will miss the return leg next week after being booked, doubled their lead in the 32nd from an Antoine Griezmann assist.

The introduction of Julian Brandt after the break instantly gave Dortmund more punch up front but Lino forced another superb Kobel save in the 75th front before Sebastien Haller cut the deficit in the 81st minute to improve the Germans' odds going into next Tuesday's return leg.

Defender Mats Hummels, making his 500th appearance for Dortmund, then kept them in the game, slid in to stop Angel Correa.

The Germans missed two chances to equalise late in the game, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' deflected shot in the 87th bouncing off the crossbar and Brandt's last-gasp header also hitting the woodwork in stoppage time.

"Everything remains open," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. "The first 30 minutes were not good enough. Often, at this level, it's already over if you make so many mistakes. But we didn't accept that and still managed to show what we're capable of."

"We made too many mistakes. In the end, a draw wouldn't have been undeserved. Now we look forward to what's coming in six days. Today, we felt what they want and now we know what we have to do at home," he added.

Security had been tightened around the Metropolitano stadium following a threat of attacks by the resurgent Islamic State militant group with hundreds of officers inside and outside the stadium.