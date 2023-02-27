La Liga leaders Barcelona suffer shock defeat by Almeria

Almeria halted Barca's seven game winning streak in the league and delivered another blow to the Catalans who, after going unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions, have now lost two straight matches after being knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts were the better side in the first half and scored after 24 minutes when Luis Suarez sent a perfect long pass to Toure who was ghosting behind Barca's defence. The Malian striker ran towards the area and hit a thunderous strike in off the crossbar.

It was only the eighth goal Barcelona have conceded in La Liga this season, the least of any team in the top five leagues in Europe.

Almeria should have extended their lead but Leo Baptistao's strike was blocked by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Rodrigo Ely then missed a sitter from close-range, sending wide a header from a corner when he was all alone in the area.