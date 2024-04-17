Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat 10-man Barca to reach semi-finals

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the second half to help guide his side to a 4-1 comeback win at 10-man Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final, second leg to wrap up a 6-4 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Raphinha gave Barca the lead in the 12th minute but they were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour mark after last man Ronald Araujo was shown a red card for a foul on Bradley Barcola.