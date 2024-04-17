    বাংলা

    Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat 10-man Barca to reach semi-finals

    As Barca tries to find a goal to take the game to extra time, Mbappe scores from close-range and wrap up a semi-final place against Dortmund

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2024, 09:21 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 09:21 PM

    Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the second half to help guide his side to a 4-1 comeback win at 10-man Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final, second leg to wrap up a 6-4 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

    Raphinha gave Barca the lead in the 12th minute but they were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour mark after last man Ronald Araujo was shown a red card for a foul on Bradley Barcola.

    Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele fired home for the visitors in the 40th to equalise on the night and Vitinha put them ahead with a strike from the edge of the box in the 54th.

    Joao Cancelo fouled Dembele in the 61st minute to concede a penalty that Mbappe fired into the top corner.

    As Barca tried to find a goal to take the game to extra time, Mbappe made the most of a counter attack to score from close-range and wrap up a semi-final place against Borussia Dortmund.

