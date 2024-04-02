Saul strike earns Atletico hard-fought 2-1 win at Villarreal

Substitute Saul Niguez scored a late winner to give Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Villarreal on Monday, as Diego Simeone's side climbed back into LaLiga's top four with eight games left in the season.

It was a much needed win for Atletico after two consecutive losses and two wins in their last seven league matches had left them in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot next season.