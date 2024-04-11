Raphinha scores twice to help Barca fight back and win at PSG

Barca were still reeling when the hosts took the lead through Vitinha who stroked the ball in two minutes later from a quick counter attack and substitute Bradley Barcola almost scored the third minutes later when his close-range strike hit the cross bar.

But Raphinha's deft volley in the 62nd minute from a brilliant long pass by substitute Pedri brought the match level again, silencing the home crowd.

Andreas Christensen came off the bench to take advantage of a static Donnarumma to jump unchallenged in the six-yard-box and head in from a corner 13 minutes from time to give the Spanish side a narrow advantage going into next week's second leg.

"It was a spectacular night, not only for me, but for the team as well," Raphinha told reporters.

"We have been working very hard to come out and play like we did, showing our grit with such a good atmosphere is a very positive sign moving forward."